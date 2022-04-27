Favorite Sioux Falls Ice Cream Shop Opening For Season Soon

Who's ready for warmer weather and some fun in the sun? I think I speak for everyone in the Sioux Empire when I say... yes and yes please! However when it does get a little too warm, the perfect way to beat the heat is eating ice cream.

There are plenty of ice cream shops throughout the Sioux Empire to enjoy a deliciously cool treat this summer. In fact, a local favorite recently announced its about to open its doors for the season. By soon...I mean in a matter of days!

Get our free mobile app

Parlour Ice Cream House is officially re-opening its doors for the season on Thursday, April 28th. This ice cream shop has been a staple for downtown Sioux Falls for the past four years. The yummy ice cream shop is going to continue its tasty tradition of offering cool treats, except it will be under new ownership.

Earlier this week, Chris and Caryn Hanmer of Parlour Ice Cream House made the shocking announcement that they have sold their ice cream store. They tell ice cream lovers on a Facebook post that they "have shared some beautiful moments" with the community. However, they feel they need to focus their attention on their other business that has experienced major success.

Chris and Caryn Hanmer are determined to take CH Pâtisserie to the next level. In order to achieve these goals, they needed to relinquish their responsibilities at Parlour Ice Cream House.

In the Facebook post, the Hanmers indicate they sold the shop to a local investment company. The Hanmers are confident that new ownership will continue its mission of offering delicious, premium ice cream.

The extraordinary success of CH Patisserie has demanded more and more of Chef Chris’s focus. In order to support the Patisserie’s exciting next chapter, the Hanmer‘s have made the decision to sell Parlour to a local investment company. This will allow Parlour Ice Cream House to continue it’s mission under new management. We have enjoyed bringing our passion for flavor Into the world of ice cream and gelato, and want to thank everyone who helped make Parlour the experience that it is.

It's exciting to see this Sioux Falls business continue to thrive! So be sure to stop in the Parlour Ice Cream House this Thursday from 4 PM through 9 PM to celebrate opening day! Good luck to the Hanmers on their exciting business journey!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls Top Ten Restaurants Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everything here, but the question is, which are the best?

Well, according to Trip Advisor , these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look.

