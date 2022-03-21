Monday is Free Cone Day at Sioux Falls Dairy Queens!
On board for a free ice cream cone today? Me too! It's Free Cone Day at local Dairy Queen restaurants on Monday, March 21st, while supplies last.
The annual tradition was put on hold for the last 2 years as we dealt with a pandemic, but today is the day it returns.
Today only, non-mall DQ restaurants across the country are handing out small vanilla soft-serve cones while supplies last. The offer is limited to one per person, and may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders. DQ is hoping fans will tag them on social media with the hashtags, #FreeConeDay and #HappyTastesGood.
Anything free is good - especially now. One only has to look at the gas prices and soaring inflation to appreciate some free stuff. This annual springtime celebration will satisfy that sweet tooth.
Dairy Queens in Sioux Falls are located at:
