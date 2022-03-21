On board for a free ice cream cone today? Me too! It's Free Cone Day at local Dairy Queen restaurants on Monday, March 21st, while supplies last.

The annual tradition was put on hold for the last 2 years as we dealt with a pandemic, but today is the day it returns.

Get our free mobile app

Today only, non-mall DQ restaurants across the country are handing out small vanilla soft-serve cones while supplies last. The offer is limited to one per person, and may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders. DQ is hoping fans will tag them on social media with the hashtags, #FreeConeDay and #HappyTastesGood.

Anything free is good - especially now. One only has to look at the gas prices and soaring inflation to appreciate some free stuff. This annual springtime celebration will satisfy that sweet tooth.

Dairy Queens in Sioux Falls are located at:

MOST RECKLESS DRIVERS' VEHICLES We've all seen 'em.

That souped-up vehicle sitting next to you at the red light or blowing your doors off on the interstate.

When you lay eyes on one of those beauties, the thought runs through your mind - 'Man, I would get in SO much trouble behind the wheel of that bad boy'.

And you're probably right. But which vehicles on the road today are causing drivers to take the most risks?

BestLife story breaks looks at a study from North Bay Legal and Insurify to pinpoint exactly which vehicles are being piloted by the most reckless drivers, according to figures from the National Highway Safety Administration

