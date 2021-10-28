Check Out Sioux Falls Mayor Making A Dairy Queen Blizzard!

There have been reports about blizzards taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, October 28th. The best part? There is no shoveling involved! All you have to do is visit a local Dairy Queen today and enjoy a sweet treat for kids.

The 16th Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting their families. This sweet blizzard alone helps the kids and families of the Sanford Children's Miracle Network with needs such as specialized equipment, Child Life and Spiritual Care programs, and lodging expenses.

To support this great cause, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stopped by the Dairy Queen on Minnesota Avenue. Not only did he enjoy some delicious blizzards, Mayor TenHaken even made a couple all by himself! He's actually a pro at it!

I also had the fun opportunity to make a blizzard of my own. Unlike Mayor Paul TenHaken's creation, mine was not so good. Simply put: It was just bad. The employees at your Sioux Falls Dairy Queen truly make art.

Helping out these awesome kids during the annual Miracle Treat Day is pretty easy. Today only, you can buy Blizzard Coupons and $1.00 from every coupon sold will be donated to the Sanford Children's Miracle Network. Heck, you can even redeem these coupons for next year's Miracle Treat Day because they never expire!

This is just one of many great ways to support the Sanford Children's Miracle Network. Remember, calories don't count when you're helping kids!

