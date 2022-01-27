There’s A New Place To Grab Ice Cream In Sioux Falls

It may be a little too cold to enjoy a sweet treat like ice cream. However, most people think that ice cream is great to enjoy any time of the year!

There are a lot of great establishments in Sioux Falls and around the Sioux Empire. However, there is one establishment that appears to sell not only cookies but now ice cream on its menu.

Get our free mobile app

Crumbl Cookies in Sioux Falls is one of the newest businesses in the Sioux Empire. The cookie establishment opened its doors on 41st Street near the Empire Mall during the summer of 2021, and now has plans to open a second location at Dawley Farm Village on the east side. This is in response to the huge grand-opening crowds back in July and constant foot traffic.

Besides the delicious cookie menu, the Crumbl Cookies' website is featuring yummy ice cream treats on its menu. Some of the ice cream flavors include Brownie Fudge, Cookie Dough Crunch, Peanut Butter Brittle, Raspberry Cheesecake, Snickerdoodle, and the classic Vanilla Bean. There is no better combination than cookies and ice cream, so this sweet addition is just perfect for Crumbl Cookies!

So even though ice cream is on its website, is Crumbl Cookies in Sioux Falls selling ice cream? It sure does appear that way! My recommendation, put your delicious cookie next to your ice cream to create a tasty treat! You can also put two cookies together to make an ice cream sandwich! It's the best of both worlds!

It's hard to be in a bad mood when you eat ice cream. So visit Crumbl Cookies to make your day shine just a little brighter as well as satisfy that sweet tooth!

The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History When a polar vortex rolls through Sioux Falls , it can get even the heartiest dreaming of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate.

Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David! ﻿ All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

