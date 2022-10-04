Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway.

Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.

The B&G Milkyway staff highly recommends ice cream lovers to "stop in and stock up for winter!" B&G Milkyway does a great job keeping its loyal ice cream eaters updated on hours of each establishment. The best way to find out the last dates for the B&G Milkyway season is to visit the ice cream shop's Facebook page.

I was driving around Sioux Falls over the weekend when I noticed the B&G Milkyway storefront on 69th Street released its season closing date. They will top off this ice cream season on Sunday, October 23rd. West 41st Street and 12th Street in Sioux Falls already ended their season for the year.

I remember when I had my first B&G Milkyway ice cream dessert. The ice cream chain offers so many different ice cream creations and classic favorites. I cannot get enough of its Avalanches, especially ones with lots of chocolate on it. Death By Chocolate, Brownie, Brownie Batter, Monster Cookie, Mudslide...just thinking of these Avalanche treats makes me extremely hungry!

We can all get through winter together knowing that in a short four or five months B&G Milkyway will be open for another season. Yum!

What's your favorite ice cream treat from B&G Milkyway?

