Minnesota Twins Opening Day in Kansas City on ESPN

The day has finally arrived. Opening Day for Major League Baseball, and your Minnesota Twins will begin the season on the road for the first two series.

The American League Central Division champions open the 2024 season against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. Coverage of Twins baseball this season will once again be on

Leading off the season for the Twins and pitching in his second straight Opening Day game will be Pablo López.

Minnesota skipper Rocco Baldelli will walk to home plate and hand off the Opening Day lineup with many familiar names:

Carlos Santana, 1B (S)

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Royce Lewis, 3B

Kyle Farmer, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Max Kepler, RF (L)

Manuel Margot, LF

Alex Kirilloff, DH (L)

The Royals will send Cole Ragans to the mound.

Listen for Minnesota Twins baseball on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO. The Twins pregame begins at 2:30 PM with the first pitch at 3:10 PM.