Shohei Ohtani Goes Deep, Dodgers Win over Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Shohei Ohtani had two doubles and a home run — his third in five games — to tie his career high with three extra-base hits and power the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Monday night.

James Outman hit the go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and Freddie Freeman and Will Smith drove in runs and Evan Phillips picked up his fourth save to fuel another smooth victory for Dodgers newcomer James Paxton (2-0), who flashed a wide smile when asked afterward about Ohtani's impact.

“If he puts the barrel on the ball, it’s coming off at 105-plus. It’s pretty amazing, just how hard he swings and just how hard he hits the ball,” said Paxton, who gave up two runs in six innings. "I’m glad to have him on my side.”

Manny Margot hit a two-run homer off his former team to give the Twins a third-inning lead, but the loaded Dodgers lineup was too much for their depleted bullpen after starter Bailey Ober deftly worked to depart with one run allowed in five innings.

The two-time MVP and two-continent superstar has clearly found his swing. Ohtani is 11 for 22 in his last five games with eight extra-base hits and five RBI.

The Twins have lost three straight games with a total of 12 hits.

Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.18 ERA) starts on Tuesday night, as RHP Louie Varland (0-1, 6.75 ERA) takes the mound for the Twins.

The Twins Line-Up Card begins at 6:00 PM with the first pitch at 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.