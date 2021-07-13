Here’s The Next Sioux Falls Food Giveaway

Faith Temple Church is back this Friday, July 16, 2021, with another food giveaway. The giveaway is from 4 pm to 6 pm at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at the Nordstrom/Johnson building.

Over 1 million people have been fed through the giveaways, but they had a humble beginning. The first Faith Temple Food Giveaway was in May of 2009 at the church parking lot. 69 people showed up and 2,000 pounds of food was given away. As word spread the crowds increased. Eventually, hundreds of people would attend.

Faith Temple quickly outgrew the parking lot and moved the giveaways to Armory Building at the fairgrounds. In 2013, donations from the Nordstrom and Johnson families allowed Faith Temple to build a permanent structure where the giveaways are conducted today.

In addition to food, Faith Temple also hands out socks, oral care items, personal care items, and other items necessary for daily life.

The best way to access the giveaway is by using the north entrance to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds off Madison Street. At this time, Faith Temple does not provide transportation to or from the giveaways, and they can't deliver items. Items will only be loaded into a guest's vehicle on site. The food can be for you or someone you know.

Expect to receive about 30 pounds of food per giveaway. Boxes for food are not guaranteed. Faith Temple suggests bringing your own box, tub, or tote.

Guests must be 18 or older to receive food. No identification is required to attend and receive food. You may be asked to voluntarily state personal information on a form to receive items. Guests may only go through the giveaway line once per giveaway day.

Visit the Faith Temple Food Giveaway website for more details or on how to donate.