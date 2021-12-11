Hey, South Dakota! Forget Defrosting Your Car, This One Trick is all You Need

Credit: Facts Verse via YouTube

Winter might not (officially) be here yet, but after our first big snowstorm of the season, many cars are likely covered in ice. And let's face it, scraping away can be quite a nuisance.

As it turns out, there's quite an easy hack to quickly rid your car of ice, and you probably already have it in your house.

Get our free mobile app

This handy little hack has been around for quite some time but not many know about it. The good news? It's pretty easy to make in the comfort of your own home. In fact, you only need two ingredients.

More: Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In South Dakota?

  • Water
  • Rubbing Alcohol

See? Easy, right? All you need to do is pour 1/3 cup of water and 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol into a spray bottle, then spray it on your vehicle's windshield and watch the ice melt away instantly.

And by the way, whatever you do, never, never, never pour hot water on your windshield, as it's a quick way to crack it.

How does this simple solution work anyway? Well, because rubbing alcohol has a freezing temperature of 138 degrees below zero.

Now, it is important to keep in mind that the alcohol could be potentially harmful to your car's paint job. But as long as you're not dumping massive amounts on it, you should be just fine.

To see how this easy hack works, check out the YouTube video below.

Story Source: Today Show on NBC

Story Source: Facts Verse via YouTube

Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls Most Read South Dakota Stories of 2021

The end of the year is the natural time to take a look back at what has happened over the last 12 months.

Here at Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls, our websites and radio stations cover everything from local news stories to weather updates to business openings and closings to entertainment features to unique and interesting things you never even knew existed in and around Sioux Falls, South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southwest Minnesota.

Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls: 

From all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls thank you for making us part of your life in 2021, and we look forward to a great 2022 with you.

Here are our 10 Most Read Stories for 2021:
Filed Under: How To Defrost Your Windshield Fast
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top