Winter might not (officially) be here yet, but after our first big snowstorm of the season, many cars are likely covered in ice. And let's face it, scraping away can be quite a nuisance.

As it turns out, there's quite an easy hack to quickly rid your car of ice, and you probably already have it in your house.

This handy little hack has been around for quite some time but not many know about it. The good news? It's pretty easy to make in the comfort of your own home. In fact, you only need two ingredients.

Water

Rubbing Alcohol

See? Easy, right? All you need to do is pour 1/3 cup of water and 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol into a spray bottle, then spray it on your vehicle's windshield and watch the ice melt away instantly.

And by the way, whatever you do, never, never, never pour hot water on your windshield, as it's a quick way to crack it.

How does this simple solution work anyway? Well, because rubbing alcohol has a freezing temperature of 138 degrees below zero.

Now, it is important to keep in mind that the alcohol could be potentially harmful to your car's paint job. But as long as you're not dumping massive amounts on it, you should be just fine.

To see how this easy hack works, check out the YouTube video below.

