The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will long be remembered not just for the incredible medical toll it took on the United States and the rest of the world, but also for the devastation to the global economy with millions out of work as a result of shutdowns and cutbacks in a number of industries.

In South Dakota, according to figures released by 24/7 Wall St., not only have the numbers of people dealing with COVID-19 been higher than average (14th highest rate per capita in America), but there’s a wave of not-so-rosy news on the way as we head into summer.

Despite having the lowest percentage of the workforce (6.2%) file for unemployment since mid-March and the second-lowest percentage (14.5%) of workers in high-risk industries, South Dakota’s unemployment is expected to balloon to the 15th highest rate in the nation (15.8%) by July.

That, coupled with the 14th highest rate of coronavirus cases per capita in America so far (23.1 per 10,000 people), shows how the Mount Rushmore State has been impacted.

Not surprisingly, two of the states which rely most heavily on travel and tourism are feeling the biggest brunt of the COVID-19 economic downturn.

Nevada, which has seen its hotel and gaming industry grind to a near standstill for more than a month, has the largest percentage of its workforce in high-risk industries (33.5%) and is expected to experience the greatest unemployment rate in the nation come July (19.7%).

Right on Nevada’s heels is Hawaii.

The Aloha State, which has seen its tourism industry grind to a halt over the past two months, has the second biggest number of workers in high-risk industries (27.1%) and is third in the U.S. (behind Nevada and Louisiana) in projected unemployment for July (17.8%).