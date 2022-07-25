Hiker Dies in South Dakota Badlands, Social Media Challenge Goes Wrong

Hiker Dies in South Dakota Badlands, Social Media Challenge Goes Wrong

Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media

One person has died after a known social media challenge gained popularity in the Midwest which features South Dakota's Badlands National Park.

According to the Associated Press, a 22 year-old from St. Louis, MO. Maxwell Right, took the hiking challenge with a friend ran out of water and died from dehydration. His companion, a 21 year-old also from Missouri, was flown to a Rapid City hospital suffering from dehydration and exposure.

“We’ve said many times, you have to have enough water, water, water. But I don’t think people understand and they underestimate the heat, especially in the Badlands.” Pennington County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Helene Duhamel

The details of the challenge were not found on social media - and some sites and sources claim this isn't the case - but authorities believe "it's out there" and involves unmarked trails.

Having hiked the Badlands before, I know there are very limited places to find water. And if you do, you'll need a water filtration system and/or iodine tablets to purify it.

The Badlands was near 100 degree for most of the week. Maxwell died on Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls Through The Generations

 

Filed Under: South Dakota
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top