Holiday Job Fair at The Empire Mall

Where does the time go?

Holiday season is quickly approaching, which means Holiday shopping, which means lots of part-time and seasonal openings at The Empire Mall.

The Holiday Job Fair will be from Thursday, September 23rd through Friday, September 24th during regular mall hours.

During these two days, participating retailers and restaurants will have a hiring table at the front of their establishment for quick and easy applying and interviews.

Most retailers are looking for seasonal and part-time, but there are also full-time and manager positions available.

Retailers and restaurants participating are listed below:

- Aerie

- Aeropostale

- American Eagle

- Bath and Body Works

- Bohme

- Boki Gelato

- Buckle

- Build-A-Bear

- Express

- Furniture for Life

- Journey's

- Macy's

- Maurices

- Nestle Toll House Cafe' by Chip

- PINK

- Riddle's

- Rue21

- Sephora

- Torrid

- Victoria's Secret

- Yankee Candle

- Zales

Good luck!

