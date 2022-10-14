A Fantastic ‘Mall-O-Ween’ Coming to The Empire Mall

Families have another fun and safe place to hang out on Halloween! The Empire Mall is inviting all ghouls and boys to grab their grownups and gather at the Center Court on Halloween Eve!

"Mall-O-Ween" kicks off at 4 PM on Monday, October 31st, and goes until the crowd "dies" down at 6 PM.

Everyone is invited to wear their most creative, creepy, bright, wacky or wild costume. When you arrive at Center Court, you'll get some candy and a map of the participating stores where you'll get even more goodies.

There will be all kinds of "Mall-O-Ween" happenings at Center Court, plus you'll be able to take family photos at the Halloween Selfie Station near Dick's Sports court.

So round up your families and trick-or-treat in the safe, warm environment at the Empire Mall on Halloween!

