Selfie Wrld Sioux Falls Set To Close

Selfie WRLD Sioux Falls is located inside The Empire Mall and was set to celebrate the first anniversary of being in business.

However, a post to their social media earlier today (November 9) says they are set to close.

The post on Instagram and Facebook reads, "We started this adventure one year ago. When we opened our doors it was with the intent of being a three-month pop-up shop. It has been a wild ride for the last year. We will be closing our doors soon. I encourage anyone who is wanting one last visit to come this weekend as our hours will not be consistent after this week. We have appreciated everyone that has supported this business and will be sharing some of the wonderful memories in the coming days. Thank you all."

This announcement came as a surprise due to the social media pages hinting at many Holiday backdrops and booking Holiday sessions.

No exact end date has been given yet.

I must admit, when I first saw Selfie WRLD open in the mall, I was skeptical. But after going to their National Selfie Day party, I was converted! It was really fun!

It's sad to see another business go, but there is definitely is a market for something like this in Sioux Falls.

It will be interesting to see if someone takes over that space or opens something similar in the Sioux Empire.

Selfie WRLD Sioux Falls