‘Meet Your Hero Day’ At The Empire Mall

The Empire Mall is hosting a 'Meet Your Hero Day' event this Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The event will take place in the JC Penney parking lot from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

'Meet Your Hero Day' gives the community the opportunity to meet with local police and firefighters.

In a press release, The Empire Mall describes the event, "Families and individuals will see public safety and emergency vehicles up close as well as get to know the officers and firefighters that protect their community. Sioux Falls Police Officers and Firefighters will be present at the event to meet with guests, answer questions and take photos. Firetrucks, police vehicles, and other local public safety vehicles will be parked in the lot during the event for guests to admire and learn more about."

There will also be complimentary refreshments from Hy-Vee and Coca-Cola while supplies last

For more information about 'Meet Your Hero Day' or anything else going on at The Empire Mall, click here. Follow The Empire Mall on social media too! Check out their Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.