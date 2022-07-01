Shopping the Sioux Falls Empire Mall Just Got a Whole Lot Easier

Good news, if you're a shopaholic, shopping at The Empire Mall just got a whole lot easier.

This week, Simon Property Group, the group that manages The Empire Mall here in Sioux Falls, just launched a new product search platform that will be integrated into its existing Simon App, property websites, and interactive directories.

This new search platform was designed to make your shopping experience at The Empire Mall much more convenient.

According to Dakota News Now, people who use the new Simon SearchTM platform can now research in-stock products available at participating Empire Mall retailers.

The new search platform quickly gives shoppers the ability to see if a participating store has the particular product they are searching for in stock. It will help to eliminate the guessing, shoppers will know right away before they arrive at the mall.

When you think of it, in a way, it's kind of like playing a game of "Simon Says" for shoppers.

When you utilize the new Simon SearchTM platform, Simon could be saying, yes, those women's low-rise jeans in size 6 shorts are in-stock right now at the American Eagle store in the Empire Mall, Sioux Falls.

Just be advised, that not every Empire Mall retailer will be part of the new Simon SearchTM platform right away.

At this time, Dakota News Now is reporting eight different retailers are participating. Those stores are Athleta, Aéropostale, American Eagle Outfitters, Eddie Bauer, Helzberg Diamonds, JCPenney, Lane Bryant, and Old Navy.

Source: Dakota News Now

