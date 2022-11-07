How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?

How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much.

There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.

This single-family property is just outside Pequot Lakes, Minnesota on Whitefish Lake and it looks amazing.

Just imagine all the family Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings you could have here!?

This home was originally the Butternut Point Resort but it's now being offered as “a very unique and special opportunity for your family.”

The property is described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you to own a superb 3.17-acre peninsula on Whitefish Lake which has 2000 feet of shoreline and boasts an excellent sugar sand beach.

It offers luxurious private accommodations which include a full-log constructed main home with 19 Bedrooms, 22 Total Bathrooms, 3 magnificent stone fireplaces, 6 complimentary detached log guest houses, a bunk room, and 1 bedroom guest suites above the monster garages.

The professionally landscaped peninsula is studded with mature trees and is complimented by fabulous decking systems, paver driveways, flagstone patios, and flagstone walkways.

Spend time exploring the famous Whitefish Chain boating, fishing, swimming and so much more.

Minutes from the Crosslake, Ideal Township, and Pequot Lakes amenities which include great restaurants, premier golf courses, and various shops.

