How Can Sioux Falls Be One of the Worst Burger Cities in America?
Let me be the first person to wish you a very happy National Double Cheeseburger Day, which just happens to be today (September 15), and early wishes for a very happy National Cheeseburger Day, which is Saturday (September 18).
But according to one website, we don't have a lot to celebrate in Sioux Falls.
Lawn Love has released its ranking of 197 of the biggest cities in America to determine the Best Cities for Burger Fans and Sioux Falls didn't fare well at all.
South Dakota's largest city was 195th out of 197 cities, trailing only a pair of Texas towns - Midland and Laredo.
WORST CITIES FOR BURGER FANS (Lawn Love)
- Midland, Texas
- Laredo, Texas
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Clarksville, Tennessee
- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Newport News, Virginia
- Brownsville, Texas
- Bellevue, Washington
- Indianapiolis, Insiana
- Salem, Oregon
According to the survey, Sioux Falls suffered from abysmal scores in two categories: access and quality.
The city also ranked next-to-last in the Lowest Median Rating category, based on Yelp reviews, which I find interesting considering Sioux Falls has 13 different establishments with burgers on the menu with rankings of four stars or more:
- Taphouse 41
- JL Beers
- Blarney Stone
- It's Burger Time
- Roundhouse Brew Pub
- The Treasury
- Kaladi's
- BB's Pub & Grill
- Rosie's Cafe
- 22Ten Kitchen & Cocktails
- B&G Milkyway
- Culver's
- Hardee's
As for the top burger places in America, California has a corner on the market with six of the top ten:
BEST CITIES FOR BURGER FANS (Lawn Love)
- Washington, DC
- San Francisco, California
- Pasadena, California
- Chicago, Illinois
- San Diego, California
- Santa Rosa, California
- New York, New York
- Orlando, Florida
- Glendale, California
- Fullerton, California
Just to jog your memory about some of the amazing burger creations we're capable of producing in Sioux Falls, I've included ten of the contenders from this year's Downtown Burger Battle: