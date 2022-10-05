How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?

In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?

If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?

This home is for sale in Ada, Minnesota, a town of around 1700 people in the northwestern part of the state.

Small Minnesota Home For Sale

Located at 323 W 3rd Avenue Street in tiny Ada the house is described on point2homes.com as a “diamond in the rough”.

It features 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchen, dining area, living/family room, and laundry all on one level.

Ok here is the bottom line on what you need to know if you are going to seek this place out as your new place to call home...

“This House is in need of repairs and is NOT move-in ready. Selling AS IS! Utilities have not been inspected, tested, or tuned on. House was NOT properly winterized and may have damage to plumbing. The roof appears to need replacement. Foundation may need some attention.”

But hey...if you are the handyman type of person who wants to embark on a challenge and put in a little sweat equity you might just want to make an offer and get ready for some north-woods living?!