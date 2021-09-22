How Do You Get Cool Stuff And “Jam Against Cancer”? Here’s How!

How would you like to bid on some great stuff, eat delicious food, enjoy live music, and help people battling cancer?! Have we got just the thing for you! Jam Against Cancer 2021!

Jam Against Cancer 2021 is Sunday from 12 noon until 6 pm at the Red Rock Bar & Grill Highway 42 in Rowena.

There will be food available, live music, and raffles with all the money raised going to families in need who are battling cancer. CLICK HERE to see a full list of this year's amazing raffle items.

Every year Joni Heggen and the organizers of Jam Against Cancer put on this great event to raise funds for someone in the Sioux Falls area that is fighting the battle against this horrible disease.

One of this year's recipients is our dear friend Karla Brown who has been bravely fighting cancer for over a year and a half.

Karla was diagnosed with stage 4 uterine leiomyosarcoma in Jan 2020. By the time it was discovered it had already spread to her lungs and pelvic area. 14 rounds of chemo caused fluid on her lungs.

On Feb 8, 2021, Karla was taken to ER, went into respiratory distress, coded, and was resuscitated. Karla is currently on a chemo break since the tumors are small and stable. Scans are done at Mayo Clinic every 3 months and if the cancer spreads or the tumors grow, she’ll resume chemo.

Everyone welcome Karla and let's all show Karla, No one fights alone!

This year's bands include Mean Streak, JT & The Madmen, Stones Throw, and Minority Falls.