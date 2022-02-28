How Many Games Can MLB Cancel & Still Have A Legitimate Season?

It's Deadline Day in Major League Baseball. Normally that day was always thought of as July 31, the trade deadline. But not this year. This year it's today, February 28, when the league has issued a self-imposed deadline to get a new CBA in place for the 2022 season, or else MLB will start lopping games off the schedule.

If you have been paying even the slightest bit of attention to these labor negotiations between the league and the Players Association, which are taking place amidst a lockout put in place by the league back on Dec. 2, then you know the chances aren't great of a deal being ironed out at any point today.

Our own Jim Churchill has stated several times on-air that if the lockout bled into the regular season and even a single game was canceled because of it, the season would lose all legitimacy to him.

What do you think? As we sit here at the 11th hour and need the baseball equivalent of a Hail Mary to bring the two sides together, how many games can be sacrificed before you join Jim in saying the season has no meaning?