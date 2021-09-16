How Sex Thirsty Is South Dakota?

As the group Salt-N-Pepa would say, "Let's Talk About Sex Baby."

In theory, we all have it. Granted, albeit, some of us more than others. I mean, let's be honest, we all know that one person in our lives who is like a taxi cab. That is, they get more booty than a taxi. I'll leave it at that. I need to keep this story rated PG-13.

I recently ran across an article in Four Loko that talked about the most sex-crazed states in America. They did a deep dive to determine which states like to hook up the most often. The findings were based off things like; “dating apps,” “best bars for singles,” “how to get more matches on Tinder,” “best pick-up lines,” “where to buy condoms,” you get the idea.

We all know South Dakota has a reputation for being a conservative state, right? We're not all celibate, but according to their findings, it looks as if South Dakota does have a few prudes living here.

The state ranks #43 per capita when it comes to the sex thirstiest states in the nation, according to Four Loko's findings. I'm guessing this can only mean a great majority of us must be savings ourselves for the right person. That, or we really love our Netflix subscriptions here in the Rushmore state.

Okay, so we've just learned that we South Dakotans aren't getting our "freak-on" all that often. So which state in America does enjoy "getting down tonight" on a frequent basis?

That title belongs to Rhode Island. I guess size really doesn't matter. Good for them!

Conversely, the state that hooks up the least often in the nation is Mississippi. There must be some really low libidos in the Magnolia State.

If you're wondering about our closest neighbors, North Dakota was ranked #34, Nebraska #21, Iowa came in at #20, and those horn-dogs in Minnesota were #16. It gets really cold in Minnesota, especially up north.

You can take a peek at the complete list of hookup hotspots in the nation here.

I'll leave you with a lyric from the late great George Michael, from his hit song "I Want Your Sex."

"Sex is something that we should do sex is something for me and you. Sex is natural, sex is good, not everybody does it, but everybody should. Sex is natural sex is fun, sex is best when it's one on one."

I'm off to find a confessional booth.

