Hyundai World Championships to Yankton

The Best Archers in the world are coming to South Dakota for The Hyundai World Championships in Yankton September 20-26, 2021. This isn't just a county get-together, it's a competition for archery featuring the best in the world.

I would imagine it's safe to assume that Bruce Cull and Scott Aase of Dakota Archery were involved with getting the event to South Dakota. They have been true ambassadors for hunting over the years as well as the sport of archery!

The Hyundai World Championships have only been in The United States 4 other times. Other sites for the competition were New York City, New York in 2023, Los Angeles, California in 1983, Valley Forge National Park, Pennsylvania in 1969. Now, in Yankton, South Dakota in 2021.

The most elite archers in the World are selected by each World Archery member-nation to compete in male and female, recurve and compound divisions. Many of the Olympic archers will compete in this year’s event, with some of them having recently been crowned Olympic Champions in Tokyo.

The qualification rounds will take place at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (September 21 – 23). The Finals Rounds will take place at Riverside Park (September 24 – 26).

There is no admission fee, and all are welcome to attend.

Friday – Sunday will also feature “Archery Fest” surrounding the venue of the final in Riverside Park. Three days jam-packed with live entertainment, food vendors, South Dakota-made products, and a beer garden.