I-90 Closed -Winter Hits Western South Dakota

The Black Hills has seen significant snowfall causing road closures and no travel advisories.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation closed a portion of Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed from Rapid City to the Wyoming border.

According to the officials at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, over 9 inches of snow has fallen in the parts of the Black Hills.

High winds and low visibility are causing near impossible driving conditions. All roads are mostly snow-covered and slippery.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00 PM Wednesday.