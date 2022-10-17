Iconic “It’s A Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” Won’t Be On Iowa TVs

The Holiday Classics “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” won't be on your regular TV this year.

When I was a young kid in Iowa Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts Gang Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday specials were yearly family must-see viewing.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” first aired on TV in 1965.

A year later in 1966 “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” first played on the little screen across the United States.

This year you'll have to search out the Peanuts Gang specials on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Back in 2020 Apple TV+ secured the exclusive rights to the Charlie Brown franchise.

According to Dakota News Now, Apple TV+ said it will provide special free windows for everyone to watch the holiday programs, even without a subscription.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available for free from Oct. 28 – Oct. 31.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” will be available for free from Nov. 23 – Nov. 27.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available for free from Dec. 22 – Dec. 25.

If you are a subscriber to Apple TV+ you'll find all the Charlie Brown specials available to stream anytime you feel like you want a Peanuts fix.