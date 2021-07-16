ICYMI: The Car Visor Hack

You guys! How did I not know this until now?

I am today years old when I found this out!

How did anybody know anything before the internet and social media. I mean, what did they do? Read books?

Honestly though, I was perusing Facebook and this video was posted from one of my friends. (I think it was actually from TikTok but I saw it on Facebook.) Anyway, this woman is in her car and she shows her kid this visor hack. There is a split screen of a cop watching in his car and he was shocked as well.

I literally saw the video and walked outside to check it out and darn tootin, it is a thing!

Did you know about this?

I guess you really do learn something new every day.

P.S. Don't judge my dusty dashboard or bug guts on my windshield.