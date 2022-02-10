Hurry Hard Sioux Falls, Watch Us Learn How To Curl

The Winter Olympics always seems to spark renewed interest in the sport of Curling. It looks so much fun to be a part of. I'm an avid watcher of the Olympics and always thought curling was interesting but didn't really know much about it.

So we turned to the folks at Sioux Falls Curling to get a crash course in the sport. I was surprised to learn that curling in Sioux Falls is apparently a pretty big deal. There are leagues and everything!

Curling - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 6 BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 10: Becca Hamilton, Tabitha Peterson and Tara Peterson of Team United States compete against Team Denmark during the Women's Round Robin Session Two on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) loading...

What is Curling?

Curling is a sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target area which is segmented into four concentric circles - Wikipedia

I decided to try the sport out. Now, I'm basically an expert.

Just kidding. Instead of me trying to explain the terminology and the how to's of the sport I found this informational video.

Now, that we are all caught up on curling, let's talk about how awesome I am at it.

Just kidding, again. It was a little rough to start out. I was nervous about making a fool out of myself, but once I got over that, it was really fun.

Here is my second attempt at throwing.

There is a lot more to think about while throwing than I realized. You're basically in a lunge with Teflon on the bottom of one of your feet, on ice, and you're trying to throw a 45 lb. rock towards a target.

And the rock can be thrown with a curve so there's that. For the most part, I was just trying to not fall over.

About an hour later, I was getting the hang of it.

I'm a natural. Haha.

Also, fun fact. The winners always buy the losers a round at the bar. So I might join curling for the free booze. Because let's be honest, probably not gonna win a lot.

For more information about Sioux Falls Curling check out their website here or their Facebook page here.

