If You Didn’t Know, South Dakota Gov. Noem Is ‘Fancy Like’

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem loves to highlight all the beautiful faces and places of our state. Governor Noem especially loves to share her weekend travels around the state.

This past weekend, the South Dakota Governor took a trip to the Black Hills with her family for a little getaway. It seems like a great time was had by all based on Governor Noem's video on her personal Twitter account.

During their mIni respite, Governor Noem and her family participated in a viral video challenge that the internet is just loving. I think I need a dance lesson from the Noem family!

The Noem family took part in a viral TikTok video challenge all thanks to a new song from Walker Hayes.

"Fancy Like" is a catchy new pop-country song from Walker Hayes that is taking the internet by storm. Walker and his daughter created a dance to accompany the song, and people just love it. Currently, this video from Walker's TikTok page has over 22 million views. People all around the country are giving this challenge a try. You might even say that "Fancy Like" is the song of the summer.

So how did Governor Noem and her family fare with this viral video challenge? Well, the reviews are mixed. Some comments just have nothing to do with the video. Overall, it's not bad! Here’s just a sample of the comments posted on Twitter:

What do you think about Governor Noem's dance moves? Do you think her family is fancy or what?