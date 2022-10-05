Iowa Has Some of the Least Distracted Drivers in America

No matter where we turn in this modern world we are bombarded with more distractions than ever before.

That's especially true when we get behind the wheel, where the latest hi-tech gadgets and gizmos in our vehicles can make concentrating on driving difficult at times.

According to 24/7 Wall St., the latest numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that 3,142 people (roughly eight percent) were killed in car accidents caused by distracted drivers in 2020.

Not surprisingly, cell phones are the main culprit for distracting drivers, with 13% of all fatal distracted driving accidents attributed to either texting or talking.

Other leading distractors include kids and pets, reaching for objects, reading, eating and drinking, applying makeup, and interacting with passengers.

But when broken down by state, drivers in Iowa are some of the best when putting those distractions aside.

A report from Zutobi Drivers Ed, shows that drivers in the Hawkeye State are the seventh best in the nation for keeping their focus behind the wheel.

Iowa has top ten showings in the fewest distracted driving deaths per 100,000 drivers (8th best) and percentage of fatal crashes involving distracted driving (10th best).

LEAST DISTRACTED DRIVERS IN AMERICA

Mississippi California Nevada Connecticut West Virginia Rhode Island Iowa Georgia Arkansas Delaware

Drivers in South Dakota and Minnesota also had respectable showings on the list.

The Mount Rushmore State had the 15th best score, thanks in large part to the fourth lowest number of distracted driving fatalities (6) last year.

Minnesota drivers were 20th on the least distracted drivers list.

The North Star State had the 13th fewest number of distracted driving deaths per 100,000 drivers (0.68).

As for the states where drivers aren't keeping their eyes on the road, New Mexico has the most distracted driving deaths per 100,000 drivers (10.05) and the highest percentage of fatal crashes involving distracted driving (38.08%).

MOST DISTRACTED DRIVERS IN AMERICA

New Mexico Kansas Louisiana Wyoming Kentucky Illinois New Jersey Hawaii Washington Virginia

