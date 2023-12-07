Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Reaches 3,000 Career Points

Get our free mobile app

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark became the 15th player in Division I women's basketball to reach 3,000 points for her career Wednesday night against Iowa State.

Clark finished with 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists as the No. 4 Hawkeyes won 67-58 to move to 9-1. She becomes the first player in Division I, women's or men's, to record at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds, and 750 assists.

Clark said she was focusing more on the big rivalry with the Cyclones -- and the fact she had lost in her previous game here at Hilton Coliseum in December 2021 -- than 3,000 points. But short of the milestone coming at home in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Clark couldn't have planned it any better.

She came into the game 22 points shy of the 3,000-point milestone -- fitting for No. 22. She was playing about 45 minutes from where she grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa, and played at Dowling Catholic High School.

"It's special to be able to do it here," Clark said. "I have a lot of family in attendance. But it was kind of the same as when I broke the [Hawkeyes] scoring record. We keep playing. We don't celebrate in the timeout. That's not what it's about. As long as we win -- I probably wouldn't be happy scoring 3,000 points in a loss."

Clark, the reigning national player of the year, had 12 points in the first quarter but just three in the second. She eclipsed 3,000 points with a 3-pointer -- her fifth of the game -- with 6:11 left in the third quarter.

Wednesday marked the 41st time in her career that Clark finished with at least 30 points, extending her lead for most of any Division I player over the past 25 seasons.

