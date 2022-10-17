Is Minnesota Getting Rid Of Daylight Savings Time For Good?

Are Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota among the states that may be getting rid of Daylight Savings Time? Here's the latest.

Daylight Savings Time started way back in 1918 to add more daylight to times when people were working as a way to boost wartime productivity.

Every year since 1918 most states move their clocks forward one hour on the second Sunday in March and turn the clocks back one hour on the first Sunday in November.

Many U.S. citizens are tired of it and feel now would be a good time to see the end of Daylight Savings Time.

On March 15 the United States Senate passed The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021. It passed the Senate by unanimous consent.

In order to be enacted The Sunshine Protection Act still needs to be passed by the House and signed by the President.

If the House of Representatives votes it in and the President signs it the bill would move forward by one hour which is currently considered standard time by the federal government, beginning in November 2023.

So what's happening with The Sunshine Protection Act over in the House? Not much.

Apparently, the bill is stalled and all but dead.

According to The Hill, “The main impediments dimming the legislation’s chances of passing appear to be fundamental disagreements over its language and a general consensus that other matters take precedence as the House grapples with high inflation and other issues.”