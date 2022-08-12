Is Minnesota’s Health Better Than South Dakota, Iowa?

To be upfront about this article, it's all about statistics. The numbers in this report come from RunReviews.com, a site that examines treadmills.

Ask yourself, "What is the reason for your current health?" Some of you may want to stand before a full-length mirror. And, for others, just opening the refrigerator door. They both could scream back "Do something about this!"

The analysis conducted by RunReviews.com found which states were in the best and worst shape. I was surprised how well South Dakota ranked, #18. Our neighbors in Minnesota were #15, and Iowa was #32 just ahead of North Dakota.

Why are Minnesotans ranked better? Exercise. You might think it's because of all the options they have and promote. Especially when it comes to outdoor adventures.

Now, when it comes to residents with diabetes, South Dakota is one of the lowest with only 7.9%, tied for 3rd.

Exercise can help boost mental health and prevent chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, and research shows it might even help you live longer.

On a sad note, the state of Mississippi's obesity rate tops the charts at 39.7%. The three states with the lowest obesity rates are Colorado, D.C., and Massachusetts, and they are also the top three states in the best shape overall.

As I grow older the one thing that benefits me is moving more. Getting out of my office chair to stroll through the office, even if it's just for a couple of minutes. Even though I no longer get a high-intensity workout, one of the things I enjoy the most is taking a daily walk for about 10 to 15 minutes at least twice every day.

