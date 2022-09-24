Is This Really Iowa’s Most Used Slang Term?

You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person living in the Hawkeye State who uses this slang on a regular basis.

According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Iowans say one term, in particular, that most who live there have never uttered.

Best Life looked at each of the 50 U.S. states and listed the most-used slang words for them all. For some, like South Dakota, it's a rather obscure word like "cattywampus". Minnesota's most used slang term is something people all over the country think of when they attempt to stereotype the state. But Iowa's most used slang is probably something you'll never guess in a million years.

So What's The Most Used Slang Term, According To Best Life?

Iowans love their pork, everyone knows that. It's arguably the number one thing that affects the Iowa economy. In light of that, Best Life Online chose "Pork Queen" as the most used slang in the Hawkeye State.

Now, don't get me wrong, many Iowans are aware of the Pork Queen (if not check out the history of the pageant here) but is it really the most used slang in the state? Do you frequently here it while you're out and about on a nice Iowa day? Obviously, no.

So, what is the most used slang in the state of Iowa? Personally, I'd go with "Maid-Rite", known to the rest of the country as the sloppy joe.

Here's a more accurate Iowa slang list from the Lets Learn Slang Website.

