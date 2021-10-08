It’s World Egg Day. Scramble-Up This Superfood

Today we need to say thank you to the chicken. Thank you chicken for all the yokes you've given us. It's always a pleasure to see your sunny side creations next to the bacon and hashbrowns. And for the extra punch of protein.

And with all thanks going to the chicken, we have World Egg Day! Don't roll your eyes, we consume millions of eggs each day in some way or another.

Training for a big event like Rocky Balboa, and swallowing three raw eggs before a five-mile run may not be all cracked up what it used to be.

But having them fried, poached, scrambled, hard or soft boiled may please you. And if that's not enough, where would we be without the egg for our favorite cookie recipe? How would we make a lemon meringue pie?

Don't get me started on the whole Easter Egg Hunt celebration. It's one thing to take advantage of an egg, but to mess with a kid who wants to color some eggs for an Easter basket? Uh-uh!

Crack a half dozen and scramble in some ham & cheese, tomatoes, onion, and mushrooms for my omelet, please.

Thank you chicken.