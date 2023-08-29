Jackrabbits & Coyotes Football Season Openers Thursday

This is game week! College football for South Dakota teams begins the 2023 season on Thursday with the SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes.

The 2022 FCS National Champions South Dakota State Jackrabbits will be under the lights for the season home opener Thursday in Brookings against Western Oregon.

Look for these Jackrabbits to lead SDSU this season.

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium will open to football fans at 4:00 PM with the stadium gates opening at 5:30 PM.

The season opener for South Dakota takes the Coyotes to Missouri Thursday night for a 7:00 PM kickoff.

Finishing 3-8 overall last year, the Coyotes open the home portion of their season on September 9 against St. Thomas.