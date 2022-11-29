Jackrabbits & Coyotes on All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team

Fifteen South Dakota State football players, including eight first-team selections, were honored Monday as members of the 2022 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team. The University of South Dakota has six players named to the 2022 team.

Of SDSU's 15 total honorees, 10 had previously earned all-MVFC accolades with Jaxon Janke, Mason McCormick, and Caleb Sanders earning recognition for the third season in a row.

SDSU Selections:

First-Team Offense: Isaiah Davis, RB; Garret Greenfield, OL; Tucker Kraft, TE; Mason McCormick, OL

First-Team Defense: Adam Bock, LB; DyShawn Gales, DB; Caleb Sanders, DL; Reece Winkelman, DL

Second-Team Offense: Mark Gronowski, QB; Zach Heins, TE; Jaxon Janke, WR

Second-Team Special Teams: Jadon Janke, RS

Honorable Mention Offense: Jadon Janke, WR

Honorable Mention Defense: Dalys Beanum, DB; Jason Freeman, LB

Honorable Mention Special Teams: Hunter Dustman, P

Bruce Craddock Coach of the Year: John Stiegelmeier

In addition, Jackrabbit head coach John Stiegelmeier was selected as the league's Bruce Craddock Coach of the Year.

A finalist for the FCS Eddie Robinson Award, Stiegelmeier has led the Jackrabbits to a 10-1 overall record this season, including a perfect 8-0 mark in the MVFC.

SDSU ascended to the top of the FCS polls for the first time in program history and has held the No. 1 ranking for six consecutive weeks entering the FCS playoffs.

The top-seeded Jackrabbits are making their 11th straight appearance in the postseason and 12th berth overall under Stiegelmeier, who is in his 26th season in charge of the SDSU program.

The six selections for the Coyotes equal the most by the program since joining the Valley in 2012.

First-Team Dalton Godfrey

First-Team Stephen Hillis

Second-Team Alex Jensen

Second-Team Brock Mogensen

Second-Team Myles Harden

Second-Team John Bickle

Carter Bell, Travis Theis, Wesley Eliodor, and Isaac Erbes earned honorable mention

