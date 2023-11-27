South Dakota State Will Host Mercer in FCS Playoffs

Get our free mobile app

Top-seeded South Dakota State will host Mercer in the Jackrabbits' Football Championship Subdivision playoff opener on December 2.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Tickets, which start at $10, are currently on sale through JackrabbitTickets.com. Current season ticket holders have until 5:00 PM Wednesday to claim their same seats for the game; any season tickets not claimed by the deadline will be released for sale to the general public shortly thereafter.

SDSU students who able to claim tickets in the student section courtesy of university President Barry Dunn.

Mercer defeated Gardner-Webb, 17-7, in opening-round action Saturday to improve to 9-3 overall. The Jackrabbits, 11-0 overall and the defending FCS national champions received a first-round bye. SDSU is making its 12th consecutive postseason appearance and 13th overall.

For those unable to attend the game in person, the game will be televised through the ESPN+ streaming platform (subscription required).

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.