SDSU/USD Football Coach’s Finalists for FCS Coach of the Year

Among the 20 finalists for the Football Championship Subdivision Eddie Robinson Award of 2023 are both South Dakota and South Dakota State skippers.

The FCS has honored South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers and South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson as Coach of the Year finalists. The award is presented by FedEx Ground and given annually by Stats Perform to the national coach of the year in Division I FCS college football.

Rogers has guided the Jackrabbits to an 11-0 record and the top seed in the upcoming Football Championship Subdivision playoffs during his first season as head coach. SDSU has maintained the No. 1 ranking in both the Stats Perform media and AFCA coaches' rankings throughout the entire 2023 regular season, defeating six top-25 opponents en route to its second consecutive Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

Nielson has orchestrated the best turnaround in FCS football this season. He took a Coyote team picked to finish ninth in its own conference to the No. 3 overall seed in this week's FCS playoffs. It is the first top-eight seed in program history. The Coyotes' No. 3 ranking in this week's polls is their highest at the FCS level.

The full list of finalists:

Mark Ferrante, Villanova

Greg Gattuso, Albany

Bobby Hauck, Montana

Clay Hendrix, Furman

Tre Lamb, Gardner-Webb

Tim Murphy, Harvard

Bob Nielson, South Dakota

Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central

Tim Rebowe, Nicholls

Danny Rocco, Virginia Military Institute

Jimmy Rogers, South Dakota State

Pete Rossomando, Lamar

Jerry Schmitt, Duquesne

Larry Scott, Howard

Willie Simmons, Florida A&M

Todd Stepsis, Drake

John Troxell, Lafayette

Scotty Walden, Austin Peay

Todd Whitten, Tarleton

Chris Wilkerson, Eastern Illinois

The Eddie Robinson Award, which was first presented in 1987, is named in honor of the legendary Grambling State coach.

The winner of the 2023 edition of the award will be selected by a national voting panel and will be announced on December 7 and honored at the FCS National Awards Banquet on January 6 in Frisco, Texas — the eve of the FCS championship game.

