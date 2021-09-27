Jeff Dunham Coming to Sioux Falls in December

Acclaimed ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is coming back to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on December 29, 2021.

It's a brand new tour and he's got a new character that he'd like to introduce you to. Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? tickets would make an excellent Christmas gift. In fact, with all of the in-laws and extended family coming to visit during the holidays, this might be a good chance to surround yourself with some other dummies :)

Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Walter, NASCAR lovin' redneck Bubba J, Peanut, and José (who loves things on a "steek"), and the newest member of the troupe, “Url”, the grandson of Walter, who lives online in his parent’s basement and knows not much more than what’s on his smartphone.

Tickets for all shows can be found at jeffdunham.com or the Sanford PREMIER Center box office.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, October 4 at 10:00am local. Fan presales will begin Thursday, September 30th at 10AM. Fans can join Jeff Dunham’s fan presales at jeffdunham.com.

Dunham, who regularly sells out his shows, has recently made the Guinness World Records for the "Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour."

Another reason to love him? Dunham donates a dollar from each of his concert tickets to local charities as he tours the country, in appreciation of the loyal support of his fans in the communities he visits. Jeff directs his charitable efforts to those in need, both in crises and over the long term. The Jeff Dunham fund has contributed over 1.3 million dollars to date.

