While Ben Simmons likely will not be reporting to Sixers training camp on Tuesday, Joel Embiid is expected to be ready to go.

Get our free mobile app

Embiid, who was hampered by a torn meniscus in his knee is a "full go" according to a league source to David Aldridge of The Athletic.

Embiid played through the injury during the teams second-round series loss to the Hawks, and still managed to average 30.4 points and 12.7 rebounds.

After a summer of rehab and rest, Embiid is a “full go,” per a league source, and will have a normal preseason load.

Embiid missed both Game 4 and 5 of the Sixers series against the Wizards with the knee injury, but did return for the series against Atlanta.

Embiid, who recently signed a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension with the Sixers, keeping him Philadelphia through the end of the 2026-27 season.

The Sixers big man had an amazing 2020-2021 season, was the runner-up for NBA MVP and named second-team All-NBA.

The Sixers will have Embiid, but likely will not have Simmons, who might opt to sit out the season, if the team doesn't trade him.

Stay tuned, Tuesday should be interesting, but it's good to know Embiid is ready to go.