Sixers Legend Allen Iverson Has Message for Ben Simmons

When former Sixers great Allen Iverson has something to say, most Sixers fans listen.

In a tweet to current Sixers guard Ben Simmons, the Hall of Fame guard had a message telling Simmons to 'follow Gods plan and execute' following that up with #BestFansInTheWorld.

Get our free mobile app

Simmons relationship with the Sixers fans has been very rocky ever since the Sixers Game 7 playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

For the first time, Simmons took part in 76ers practice with his teammates on Sunday, but it is unknown if he'll be available for Wednesday's season opener in New Orleans.

"When he's ready, he'll play," Rivers said.

Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over four seasons with the Sixers.

According to reports, Simmons will speak to the media for the first time either Monday or Tuesday ahead of the teams openers against the Pelicans.