If the Sixers really want to move Ben Simmons, they have offers on the table.

One team that seems ready and willing to pull the trigger - the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to a report from Chris Fedor over at Cleveland.com the Cavs are one team that still has their eyes on landing Simmons.

the Cavs continue to monitor the situation and remain interested in acquiring Simmons -- at the right price.

So what is the right price? While the report suggests that Cleveland doesn't have any untouchable players on their current roster, it does mention rookie Evan Mobley and point guard Darius Garland as to players that might be difficult to pry away from the Cavs.

However, prized rookie Evan Mobley and rising point guard Darius Garland are closest to that designation. The likelihood of either player being moved is incredibly low. That leaves Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro and future first-rounders to help cajole a Simmons deal.

Another part of the report is that if Cleveland were to include first-round picks back in a deal to obtain Simmons, they Sixers would want limited protections on those picks in order to swap them at the deadline for veteran pieces.

According to sources, the 76ers would want limited or no protections on those firsts in hopes of flipping them for an All-Star caliber player around the deadline.

The Sixers are in a precarious situation as a win-now team that has a max-deal player who wants to be traded, unlike recent situations with players like James Harden and Jimmy Butler who were also all-star players, but on bad teams and on the final year of their deals.

The Sixers have Simmons signed for four more season accumulating $147 million.

So what kind of deal might Cleveland offer for Simmons?

If the Cavs determine he is that guy, the one worth going all-in on, it’s also fair to wonder if a hypothetical package with Love, Sexton and a pair of protected first-round picks would be the best the 76ers could do.

With or without Simmons, the Sixers open training camp on Tuesday.

