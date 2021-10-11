Staredown Between Simmons and Sixers Ending Soon?

The stare down between the Sixers and Ben Simmons could soon be coming to an end.

According to ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons agent Rich Paul and the team have discussed a resolution plan to have Simmons return to the team in the near future.

Per the report, Simmons could soon speak to team officials and is now more open to ending his holdout.

If Simmons were to return, the plan would continue to be for the team to explore trades for the 3-time All-Star and first-team all NBA defender.

Simmons, who will have been fined over $1 million in salary this season, once he misses Monday's preseason game with the Nets, still has four years and $147 million left on his max contract, including $33 million for 2021-22.

The Sixers have tried to move Simmons, but have not found a deal that they are comfortable with at this time. Simmons camp has stated that he would be comfortable playing essentially anywhere, but Philly - which could be changing.

Stay tuned on that front.

A possible option is that Simmons, shows up, plays and showcases his skills to other teams and opens more trade partners for his services.