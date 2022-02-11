All-Star Swap: 76ers send Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden as part of a multiplayer deal. Simmons has yet to play this season for the 76ers after an offseason trade demand. Harden could become a free agent at the end of the season. The move came just five days after coach Steve Nash said the Nets wouldn’t trade Harden and only 13 months after they acquired the 2018 NBA MVP to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Simmons hasn't played this season after he demanded a trade in the offseason.