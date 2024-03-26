Packers Ink Former Minnesota Vikings Kicker Joseph to 1-Year Deal

Just a few weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings were able to reach a deal to land former Packer running back Aaron Jones in free agency.

Now, the Packers are (kind of) returning the favor.

According to ESPN.com, the Packers are bringing in former Vikings kicker Greg Joseph on a 1-year deal.

It's not a surprise that the Packers are bringing in competition, but more of a surprise of the caliber of competition; Joseph could easily win the job:

"He's got to improve," Gutekunst said recently of Carlson. "That's important. I thought he did some really good things this year and he improved as the year went on, but that's going to be important, and competition is going to be part of that."

Carlson, (who is the younger brother of former Viking Kicker Daniel Carlson), took his lumps throughout the season, including a couple of big misses in both the regular and post season.

Carlson finished this past season 27 of 33 on Field Goal attempts. That's not bad. What is bad is that Carlson missed 5 of 39 extra point attempts. They're not the gimmie that they used to be, but consistent misses could cost you a job. Carlson now has an opportunity to prove he's still the guy in Green Bay, with top tier competition now in house.

Greg Joseph has been pretty darn consistent in his NFL career, owning a career field goal percentage of 82.6%. To be fair, Joseph has had his fair share of extra point misses in his 5-year career, including 6 misses just two years ago in 2022.

Here's the financial details:

Sources: ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

