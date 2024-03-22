Former Minnesota Viking LB Wilson Re-Signs with Packers

Eric Wilson has yet to have a huge role with the Green Bay Packers during his time with the team, but he has proven his value as a depth piece and core special teamer.

A free agent until Thursday, the Packers have announced that they have re-signed the veteran and one-time Minnesota Viking.

Wilson, who had perhaps the biggest play of his NFL career in a playoff loss to the 49ers, rejoins the Packers on a 1-year deal.

Get our free mobile app

Wilson recovered a fumble on an explosive kickoff return from Keisean Nixon in the Packers playoff matchup with San Francisco, preserving great starting field position for his time.

It's those kind of plays on special teams that can get you paid as a youngster, or as a veteran in the NFL.

Per AcmePackingCompany:

As a seven-year veteran, Wilson’s league-minimum base salary would be $1.21 million; under the veteran salary benefit, he could receive an additional $167,500 in compensation (as a signing bonus, for example) while only costing the Packers $985,000 against the salary cap — the league minimum salary for a two-year veteran.

Wilson began his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, suiting up in purple and gold as a rookie in 2017 and playing there through the 2020 season. Wilson made a total of 25 starts as a Viking over 4 seasons.

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Since that time, Wilson played with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Packers prior to the 2022 season.

Wilson has yet to start a game in Green Bay, but has been solid depth for the squad and a key member on special teams. In his Packer career, Wilson has recorded 48 total tackles and a sack.

Source: AcmePackingCompany.com and Eric Wilson Stats - Pro Football Reference