Watch the Emotional Kirk Cousins Farewell Video to the Vikings

They say all good things come to an end.

The Minnesota Vikings longtime marriage with Kirk Cousins came to an end earlier in the week, and it's being made official today at the start of the new league year.

Cousins, who has been with Minnesota since the 2018 season, will join the Atlanta Falcons for next season on a massive 4-year contract.

It's a 4-year, 180-million-dollar deal, with 100 million guaranteed for the soon-to-be 36-year-old.

Cousins recorded an emotional tribute to his time in Minnesota and the coaches, players, and staff he leaves behind:

Kirk's time and legacy in Minnesota is complicated.

While there were several big moments and memorable wins, the team didn't achieve the postseason success they'd hoped they would at the outset.

Cousins led the Vikings to the playoffs two different times but achieved just a 1-2 record in the postseason during his Vikings tenure.

For his Vikings career, Cousins recorded a record of 50-37-1, had 23,265 passing yards and 171 touchdown passes. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times as a Viking during his 6 seasons in Minnesota.

Kirk now joins the Atlanta Falcons, a team that narrowly missed the postseason in a below average NFC South Division last year.

