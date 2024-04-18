CHICAGO -- After Coby White knocked down a deep 3-pointer to give the Chicago Bulls a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, a sold-out United Center erupted in a booming cheer. CO-BY! CO-BY! CO-BY!

White finished with a career-high 42 points, the second-most by a player in a play-in game (Jayson Tatum had 50 in 2021) and his first career 40-point game, to lead the Bulls to a 131-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The game will not officially count toward White's career regular-season or career playoff stats, but he didn't want to hear it.

White's performance helped the Bulls roll past the Hawks in Wednesday's elimination game and into a rematch with the Miami Heat on Friday night for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and a first-round series with the Boston Celtics.

Chicago had a three-point lead with three minutes remaining before the Heat ended the game on a 15-1 run.

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with their fair share of postseason disappointments. And for much of Wednesday night's Eastern Conference play-in tournament game against the Miami Heat, it looked like they would have another one on their hands.

This time, however, things were different. Nicolas Batum hit six 3-pointers, including five in the second half, and scored 20 points, and Embiid, after struggling for most of the game, scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sixers overcome a double-digit halftime deficit and win 105-104.

Up next: Philadelphia secured the seventh seed and will play the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

