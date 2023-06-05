NBA Finals All Even, Miami Heat Comeback Win
DENVER -- Jimmy Butler believes there is a simple reason the Miami Heat remain so resilient throughout the most unlikely postseason run in recent memory.
"I just think nobody cares on our team," Butler said, after scoring 21 points and dishing out nine assists in 40 minutes. "We're not worried about what anybody thinks. We're so focused on what we do well and who we are as a group that at the end of the day, that's what we fall back on. Make or miss shots, we're going to be who we are because we're not worried about anybody else. That's how it's been all year long, and that's not going to change. So that's what I think it is. I think it's the 'I don't give a damn' factor."
Down by as many as 15 in the first half, the Heat climbed their way back into yet another game by leaning on Gabe Vincent, who scored a team-high 23 points and hit several key shots for a team that had to pick up Butler, who struggled to find his offensive rhythm until making some critical shots late.
Game-3 switches to the Heats home court on Wednesday. ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have coverage beginning at 6:30 PM.