Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce 2023 Fan Fest Date and Time

The Sioux Falls Skyforce are one of many great professional sports franchises in our area, and they've announced their annual fan fest date and time ahead of the season tip off.

The Skyforce finished last season with a mark of 20-12 and were the fifth-seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The G-League affiliate of the Miami Heat right here in the Sioux Empire aims to improve yet again this season, and it all starts with fan fest!

Fan fest will be here before we know it, as the team has announced that it will be held on Sunday, November 5th at the Sanford Pentagon.

It's a great opportunity to get out and support the Skyforce, and get young fans familiar with the great local pro basketball team. The event will run from 1230 - 2pm on Sunday, and admission is free if you bring a non-perishable food item for donation.

Here are the details released from the Skyforce:

Don't miss it! The season opener isn't too far away either. The Skyforce open up the coming season on Saturday, November 11th at the Pentagon when they play host to the Indiana Mad Ants, a 7:00 tip time.

